Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:13 PM
Mauritius names street after Bangabandhu

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh and Mauritius are committed to take their existing relations together to a
new height.
"We stand committed to walking the path together, as it is said in Mauritius 'lamain danslamain' (hand in hand), to take the relationship to a newer height," she said on Thursday.
The Prime Minister said this in a video message at a programme titled 'Naming of a street after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Port Louis,' the capital city of Mauritius.
Mauritius Vice-Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo accompanied by Lord Mayor of Port Louis Mahfooz Moussa unveiled the name plaque of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Street on Victory Day (16th December).
Sheikh Hasina said
Bangladesh and Mauritius are enjoying excellent relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels. "We share the same values, principles and aspirations when it comes to upholding the welfare and prosperity of our peoples," she said.
In this connection, she mentioned that Bangladesh and Mauritius support each other in the regional and international forums.
She mentioned that it is a very proud moment for the Bangladeshi nationals who are currently living in Mauritius. 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Street' symbolises the existing friendly relations between the two countries. "I believe, Bangladesh being the Chair of Indian Ocean Rim Association next year, will work towards consolidating our ties of cooperation and understanding further in the days ahead," she added.
The Prime Minister said the year 2020 is of great significance to the nation as the country is celebrating 'Mujib Borsho' to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation at home and abroad.
"He dreamt of a happy and prosperous 'Golden Bengal', free from exploitation and oppression. Now we are materializing his dream into reality by our hard work and relentless efforts."
In this regard, she mentioned that the government is advancing at a steady pace towards materialising 'Vision-2021' and 'Vision-2041', and thereby reaching the goal of 'Golden Bengal' as envisioned by Bangabandhu.
She said Bangladesh is harnessing the potential of 'Blue Economy' in advancing the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans and the seas. "We want to be benefitted from the vast experience of Mauritius in this regard."
Sheikh Hasina, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, thanked the Mauritius government, its friendly people and all those who worked hard to make this day possible braving the Covid-19 pandemic.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad also addressed the occasion virtually, while State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam gave the vote of thanks.


