PM expresses concern over border killings, seeks Indian help for Rohingya repatriation 



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurates the Chilahati-Haldibari railway link to enhance the connectivity between the two countries at a virtual meeting on Thursday. PHOTO: BSS

Bangladesh also wants to see Bangladeshi goods-laden trucks enter Bhutan and Nepal through India, and sought cooperation from the Indian side in this regard.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the proposals during her virtual Summit with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Bangladesh also expected that India would assist in the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar as India became a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, said a joint statement issued by the Indian External Affairs Ministry after the summit.

"Bangladesh raised the border killing issue in the meeting. Like you, it (border killing) frustrates us. We want no killing along the border. We've very nice relations. It creates a stigma in our friendly relations. We don't want to see any stigma in our friendly relations," Foreign Minister Dr AKM Momen told the media while briefing reporters about the meeting at National Guest House Padma on Thursday noon.

He said in some cases people from Bangladesh go deep inside the border, carry arms and bombs. "So, it's not a one-sided problem. It's our fault too. We've to reduce criminal activities."

The Foreign Minister said India is committed to zero death along the border and more actions need to be taken through a coordinated border management plan.

Bangladesh also sought support of India to resume regular travel to Nepal and Bhutan through land ports at the earliest to connect with the SAARC member countries with a view to enhance road and business connectivity between the regions of South and South East Asia. Hasina also voiced Dhaka's interest in the trilateral highway during her virtual summit with Indian PM Narendra Modi.

"In the same spirit, the Indian side requested Bangladesh to allow connectivity from West Bengal (Hilli) to Meghalaya (Mahendraganj) via Bangladesh," it said.

She "expressed keen interest in the ongoing India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway project and sought support of India for Bangladesh to connect with this project with a view to enhance connectivity between the regions of South and South East Asia," said a joint statement issued post-summit.

Both sides agreed to hold an early meeting of the Joint Boundary Conference to prepare a new set of strip maps along the stretch of Icchamati, Kalindi, Raimongol and the Hariabhanga rivers from Main Pillar 1 to Land Boundary terminus, with a view to finalizing the delineation of the boundaries as fixed. It was agreed to carry out necessary work to convert the International Boundary along Kushiyara River into a fixed boundary, according to a joint statement issued by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

Bangladesh side reiterated the request for 1.3 km Innocent Passage through river route along River Padma near Rajshahi District. The Indian side assured to consider the request, it said.

It was also agreed to enhance cooperation in energy efficiency and clean energy, including in bio-fuels. In line with commitment of both countries to move towards green, clean, renewable sources of energy, it was agreed to strengthen sub-regional cooperation including with Nepal and Bhutan. Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the area of power and energy connectivity.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the generosity of Bangladesh in sheltering and providing humanitarian assistance to the 1.1 million forcibly displaced persons from the Rakhine State of Myanmar. Both Prime Ministers reiterated the importance of their safe, speedy and sustainable return," said a joint statement issued by the Indian External Affairs Ministry after the summit.

To facilitate better connectivity and simplify movement of passengers and goods between both the countries, the two Prime Ministers agreed to an early operationalisation of the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicles Agreement through expeditious signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Bangladesh, India and Nepal to commence the movement of goods and passengers with a provision for Bhutan to join at a later date.

Hasina and Modi took stock of the ongoing bilateral connectivity measures and welcomed the recent initiatives including the signing of the second addendum to the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWTT), trial run of trans-shipment of Indian goods from Kolkata to Agartala via Chattogram and operationalization of Sonamura-Daudkandi Protocol route under the PIWTT.

Both the leaders agreed to expeditiously operationalise trans-shipment of Indian goods through Chattogram and Mongla Ports.

To facilitate better connectivity and simplify movement of passengers and goods between both the countries, the two Prime Ministers agreed to an early operationalisation of the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicles Agreement through expeditious signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Bangladesh, India and Nepal to commence the movement of goods and passengers with a provision for Bhutan to join at a later date.

Both Prime Ministers reiterated the importance of Rohingyas' safe, speedy and sustainable return, said a joint statement issued by the Indian External Affairs Ministry after the summit.

It said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated India on its election as a member of the United Nations Security Council.

Considering its strategic interests, Bangladesh wants to join a road belt with India, Myanmar and Thailand as the two countries set a 'very positive tone' during the virtual Summit to broaden the bilateral relations and explore regional connectivity in an effective way.

"A road belt consisting of India, Myanmar and Thailand is under-construction. India proposed to us earlier to join it. But the then Khaleda Zia-government refused it," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at a post-Summit briefing expressing satisfaction over the virtual Summit.

He said though the then ministry concerned positively responded with a summary on the Indian proposal, Khaleda Zia unilaterally rejected it. "Our trade and commerce will see a boost if the road is built. We need to be involved in the road belt considering our strategic interests," Dr Momen said.

He said the Bangladesh side requested India to include Bangladesh in the initiative and India said it will consult two other countries.

Bangladesh and India discussed ways of cooperation to expand transportation solutions within the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) region; also cooperation in cross-border energy trade, being facilitated by new Indian Cross Border Energy guidelines. Bhutan is yet to join the BBIN process officially.

"We want to see our goods-laden trucks enter Bhutan and Nepal. We want more connectivity," Dr Momen said, adding that the Indian showed a positive approach towards Bangladesh's request.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed concern over the border killing issue and requested the Indian side to resume regular travel between Nepal and Bhutan through land ports and support Bangladesh to export electricity to these SAARC member countries.Bangladesh also wants to see Bangladeshi goods-laden trucks enter Bhutan and Nepal through India, and sought cooperation from the Indian side in this regard.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the proposals during her virtual Summit with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.Bangladesh also expected that India would assist in the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar as India became a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, said a joint statement issued by the Indian External Affairs Ministry after the summit."Bangladesh raised the border killing issue in the meeting. Like you, it (border killing) frustrates us. We want no killing along the border. We've very nice relations. It creates a stigma in our friendly relations. We don't want to see any stigma in our friendly relations," Foreign Minister Dr AKM Momen told the media while briefing reporters about the meeting at National Guest House Padma on Thursday noon.He said in some cases people from Bangladesh go deep inside the border, carry arms and bombs. "So, it's not a one-sided problem. It's our fault too. We've to reduce criminal activities."The Foreign Minister said India is committed to zero death along the border and more actions need to be taken through a coordinated border management plan.Bangladesh also sought support of India to resume regular travel to Nepal and Bhutan through land ports at the earliest to connect with the SAARC member countries with a view to enhance road and business connectivity between the regions of South and South East Asia. Hasina also voiced Dhaka's interest in the trilateral highway during her virtual summit with Indian PM Narendra Modi."In the same spirit, the Indian side requested Bangladesh to allow connectivity from West Bengal (Hilli) to Meghalaya (Mahendraganj) via Bangladesh," it said.She "expressed keen interest in the ongoing India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway project and sought support of India for Bangladesh to connect with this project with a view to enhance connectivity between the regions of South and South East Asia," said a joint statement issued post-summit.Both sides agreed to hold an early meeting of the Joint Boundary Conference to prepare a new set of strip maps along the stretch of Icchamati, Kalindi, Raimongol and the Hariabhanga rivers from Main Pillar 1 to Land Boundary terminus, with a view to finalizing the delineation of the boundaries as fixed. It was agreed to carry out necessary work to convert the International Boundary along Kushiyara River into a fixed boundary, according to a joint statement issued by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.Bangladesh side reiterated the request for 1.3 km Innocent Passage through river route along River Padma near Rajshahi District. The Indian side assured to consider the request, it said.It was also agreed to enhance cooperation in energy efficiency and clean energy, including in bio-fuels. In line with commitment of both countries to move towards green, clean, renewable sources of energy, it was agreed to strengthen sub-regional cooperation including with Nepal and Bhutan. Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the area of power and energy connectivity."Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the generosity of Bangladesh in sheltering and providing humanitarian assistance to the 1.1 million forcibly displaced persons from the Rakhine State of Myanmar. Both Prime Ministers reiterated the importance of their safe, speedy and sustainable return," said a joint statement issued by the Indian External Affairs Ministry after the summit.To facilitate better connectivity and simplify movement of passengers and goods between both the countries, the two Prime Ministers agreed to an early operationalisation of the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicles Agreement through expeditious signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Bangladesh, India and Nepal to commence the movement of goods and passengers with a provision for Bhutan to join at a later date.Hasina and Modi took stock of the ongoing bilateral connectivity measures and welcomed the recent initiatives including the signing of the second addendum to the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade (PIWTT), trial run of trans-shipment of Indian goods from Kolkata to Agartala via Chattogram and operationalization of Sonamura-Daudkandi Protocol route under the PIWTT.Both the leaders agreed to expeditiously operationalise trans-shipment of Indian goods through Chattogram and Mongla Ports.To facilitate better connectivity and simplify movement of passengers and goods between both the countries, the two Prime Ministers agreed to an early operationalisation of the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicles Agreement through expeditious signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Bangladesh, India and Nepal to commence the movement of goods and passengers with a provision for Bhutan to join at a later date.Both Prime Ministers reiterated the importance of Rohingyas' safe, speedy and sustainable return, said a joint statement issued by the Indian External Affairs Ministry after the summit.It said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated India on its election as a member of the United Nations Security Council.Considering its strategic interests, Bangladesh wants to join a road belt with India, Myanmar and Thailand as the two countries set a 'very positive tone' during the virtual Summit to broaden the bilateral relations and explore regional connectivity in an effective way."A road belt consisting of India, Myanmar and Thailand is under-construction. India proposed to us earlier to join it. But the then Khaleda Zia-government refused it," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at a post-Summit briefing expressing satisfaction over the virtual Summit.He said though the then ministry concerned positively responded with a summary on the Indian proposal, Khaleda Zia unilaterally rejected it. "Our trade and commerce will see a boost if the road is built. We need to be involved in the road belt considering our strategic interests," Dr Momen said.He said the Bangladesh side requested India to include Bangladesh in the initiative and India said it will consult two other countries.Bangladesh and India discussed ways of cooperation to expand transportation solutions within the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) region; also cooperation in cross-border energy trade, being facilitated by new Indian Cross Border Energy guidelines. Bhutan is yet to join the BBIN process officially."We want to see our goods-laden trucks enter Bhutan and Nepal. We want more connectivity," Dr Momen said, adding that the Indian showed a positive approach towards Bangladesh's request.