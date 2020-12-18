Youths, organisations awarded for Covid response

A total of 15 youths and organizations have awarded for their outstanding contribution in response to the corona virus pandemic.

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Thursday joined the virtual award giving ceremony as chief guest. ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) and Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation (DYDF) jointly organized the programme.

DYDF Chief Coordinator Kazi Salman moderated the event, while ActionAid Bangladesh Manager Nazmul Ahsan, Executive Director of DYDF Amiya Prapan Chakraborty Arka, were present, among others.

The name of the awardees are- Durbar Foundation, Evolution 360, OnuProyash Foundation, BloodMan, 64D Initiatives, Alokito Shishu Trust, Athena Limited, Wheel Chair Cricket Welfare Association Bangladesh, SwapnaProyash, Samanway Bangladesh, Jesmin Arif Jui, Palsh Kumar Das, Manisha Meem Nipun, Rafat Jahan Moumita, and Prosenjit Kumar Saha.







