Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home City News

Two youths killed in Satkhira road crash

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Dec 17: Two youths were killed and another injured as a truck crashed into a motorbike on Satkhira-Khulna highway on Wednesday night.
The accident took place in front of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) industrial area in Satkhira Sadar.
The deceased were identified as Taposh Mallik, 20, and Molin Debnath, 18.
The accident took place around 9:00pm when the truck hit the motorbike, leaving two dead on the spot and another one injured, said Mohammad Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Satkhira Sadar Police Station.
"The critically injured motorbike driver Subrata was taken to Khulna Medical College and Hospital while the bodies of the deceased were sent to local hospital morgue for autopsy."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TESOL hosts confce on research
Youths, organisations awarded for Covid response
Two youths killed in Satkhira road crash
Cop shot during anti-narcotics drive in city
IOM Dhaka’s ‘Concert for Migrants’ aimed at 8m BD migrants worldwide
Clamour grows for reopening of DU hostels as exams near
Victory Day in Pictures
EWU commemorates Martyred Intellectuals


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft