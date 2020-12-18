Two youths killed in Satkhira road crash

SATKHIRA, Dec 17: Two youths were killed and another injured as a truck crashed into a motorbike on Satkhira-Khulna highway on Wednesday night.

The accident took place in front of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) industrial area in Satkhira Sadar.

The deceased were identified as Taposh Mallik, 20, and Molin Debnath, 18.

The accident took place around 9:00pm when the truck hit the motorbike, leaving two dead on the spot and another one injured, said Mohammad Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Satkhira Sadar Police Station.

"The critically injured motorbike driver Subrata was taken to Khulna Medical College and Hospital while the bodies of the deceased were sent to local hospital morgue for autopsy."







