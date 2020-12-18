Cop shot during anti-narcotics drive in city

A law enforcer was shot near Rayerbazar Police Outpost in Dhaka's Mohammadpur during an anti-drug drive on early Thursday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of police Ujjal Hossain Khan sustained bullet injury while trying to arrest a drug dealer and was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Media) Walid Hossain confirmed this.

"However, the 'drug trader' Md Ibrahim Chowdhury, has been arrested with a revolver and 200 pieces of yaba pills," Walid said. "Ibrahim also got injured during the drive and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital."







