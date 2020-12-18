IOM Dhaka’s ‘Concert for Migrants’ aimed at 8m BD migrants worldwide

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will host a 'Concert for Migrants' virtually to celebrate International Migrants Day (IMD) on Friday.

With over eight million Bangladeshi migrants working abroad, this virtual concert organized by IOM will enable them to connect and watch the concert from any part of the world.

The Concert for Migrants will feature popular performers including Fakir Shahabuddin, Fahmida Nabi, S I Tutul, Sania Sultana Liza, Mizan Mahmud Razib, Xefer Rahman, Sahos Mostafiz, and Nowshad Ferdous (a Bangladeshi singer in South Korea). Palash Noor, the lead vocalist of the band Warfaze, will be host the concert.

The artists will perform a range of popular folk and contemporary songs and between the musical acts, the celebrities will speak on the importance of informed migration decisions contributing to regular, safe, and orderly migration as well as sustainable reintegration.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way we work, live, and migrate/travel. The theme for IMD 2020 is "reimagining human mobility" and performers will invite the viewers to consider the impact that COVID-19 has had on our way of life and to consider how Bangladesh as a nation will move forward together and stronger while building back better.

The 'Concert for Migrants' is initiated under the European Union funded project, Bangladesh: Sustainable Reintegration and Improved Migration Governance (Prottasha) that supports the Government to achieve SDG Goal 10.7 to facilitate orderly, safe, regular, and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed policies.

The 'Concert for Migrants', organized in collaboration with Jamuna Television, will be streamed live on 18 December 2020 on IOMBangladesh's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/IOMBangladesh/) and telecast on Jamuna Television from 11:00 PM (23:00 onwards), Bangladesh time. -UNB







