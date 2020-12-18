

From homeless refugees to victims of human trafficking



However, the Rohingyas have been enduring persecution in Myanmar for decades, where they are not recognised as citizens. Smugglers have been targeting these hapless people for a long time. Following the Myanmar military crackdown in 2017, which forced 750,000 Rohingya to flee across the border into Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, human trafficking groups have become more active. Accordingly, the main destination of these people is Malaysia. More than 100,000 Rohingyas now live in the country. Unfortunately, Malaysian authorities frequently turn back boats packed with helpless Rohingyas--exacerbating the crisis.



Meanwhile, to escape the refugee camp, around $2,000 is paid often by a refugee's husband or other relatives in Malaysia. They use mobile banking applications for money transaction. Refugees then get a phone call from an unknown person. The man instructs to go to the rickshaw stand nearby the camp. The rickshaw drivers hired by traffickers take refugees to several barbed-wire security checkpoints, where security forces typically wave them through for bribe. Hours later they reach to the coast.



They wait for small boats that take them to much bigger ships far out at sea. Thus they begin a life threatening month long journey, hopping for a better life. These big boats, usually piloted by crews from Myanmar, are equipped with GPS equipment, mobile communications as well as food and drinking water.



Beatings and torture, near-starvation rations and threats to hold passengers hostage for more money are regular affairs. One boatload of up to 1,000 passengers can be worth up to $3 million for the smugglers. It is believed that a significant portion of the victims die at sea due to beatings, starvation or dehydration--while there is no proper statistics. It is the human traffickers who are the sole beneficiary; those sell dreams in exchange for money. The Rohingyas flee to have a better life, but they face a miserable situation, even death.



