Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Editorial

From homeless refugees to victims of human trafficking  

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

From homeless refugees to victims of human trafficking  

From homeless refugees to victims of human trafficking  

Recently, Agence France-Presse (AFP) has released an investigation report which reveals the horrendous human trafficking network--targeting the Rohingyas in the refugee camps in Bangladesh. As part of investigation, AFP took interviews of the refugees in Bangladesh and Indonesia. The news agency also interviewed fishermen involved in the trafficking, police, government officials, community leaders and aid workers. The in-depth investigation revealed a sophisticated method of human trafficking which constantly changes its tactics. Surprisingly, members of the Rohingya community are engaged with this crime as well as the law enforcers and some unscrupulous officials.

However, the Rohingyas have been enduring persecution in Myanmar for decades, where they are not recognised as citizens. Smugglers have been targeting these hapless people for a long time. Following the Myanmar military crackdown in 2017, which forced 750,000 Rohingya to flee across the border into Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, human trafficking groups have become more active. Accordingly, the main destination of these people is Malaysia. More than 100,000 Rohingyas now live in the country. Unfortunately, Malaysian authorities frequently turn back boats packed with helpless Rohingyas--exacerbating the crisis.

Meanwhile, to escape the refugee camp, around $2,000 is paid often by a refugee's husband or other relatives in Malaysia. They use mobile banking applications for money transaction. Refugees then get a phone call from an unknown person. The man instructs to go to the rickshaw stand nearby the camp. The rickshaw drivers hired by traffickers take refugees to several barbed-wire security checkpoints, where security forces typically wave them through for bribe. Hours later they reach to the coast.

They wait for small boats that take them to much bigger ships far out at sea. Thus they begin a life threatening month long journey, hopping for a better life. These big boats, usually piloted by crews from Myanmar, are equipped with GPS equipment, mobile communications as well as food and drinking water.

Beatings and torture, near-starvation rations and threats to hold passengers hostage for more money are regular affairs. One boatload of up to 1,000 passengers can be worth up to $3 million for the smugglers. It is believed that a significant portion of the victims die at sea due to beatings, starvation or dehydration--while there is no proper statistics. It is the human traffickers who are the sole beneficiary; those sell dreams in exchange for money. The Rohingyas flee to have a better life, but they face a miserable situation, even death.

Hence, international governmental organisations and regional countries should come forward to stop the misery of Rohingya community effectively. And to do so, Rohingyas' rights in their country, Myanmar, must be ensured.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
From homeless refugees to victims of human trafficking  
Lucrative opportunity for our RMG
Uphold the spirit and triumph of Victory Day
Buyers' delaying payment, causing woe for apparel industry
Our poor ranking in global knowledge index
Haphazard situation of Aminbazar landfill
Prevent cyber crimes in banking sector
A bridge, not too far


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft