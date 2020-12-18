Climate change conundrum

Dear Sir

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly reacted to the issue of climate change, discussing deeply the actual challenges posed by the climate crisis. It is time to create such serious climate change talks at the world stage.

Volatile weather patterns and climate change impacts have started devouring the growth of the world. Intense tropical storms have become the order of the day. Just as on the American continent, Asian nations have been encountering plenty of storm systems. There was recently cyclone Burevi off my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, India.

Moreover, there have been reports of rigorous deforestation activities going on in the Amazon rainforest. The fact that the Amazon has been home to rich biodiversity and green cover in the world should dawn on everyone out there to protect this rich green area forever even as it is time to make certain "ranching activities" though necessary will not come in the way of green activities.



In short, the globe and geographical areas out there have long been the natural gifts to the human society. Therefore, the international community should also get ready to handle the climate challenges through mutual cooperation and strong green strategies.



P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai, India