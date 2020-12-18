

‘It’s like the man-on-the-moon moment’



History is unfolding now in front of our very eyes and the world is watching in absolute wonder. This December will go down as one of the most memorable times in the medical history of last 100 years and people across the globe will look back on this significant achievement of medical science with amazement and admiration in equal measure.



Once again, humans have proved that nothing is impossible. Starting from the plague, deadly diseases came over and over to ravage our planet threatening our very existence but each time humans thwarted their onslaughts and drove them out. Man has again taken on another deadly pandemic. COVID-19 will also give in to the power of mankind and hopefully go away soon.



As the shipment of vaccines began by both air and road on Dec. 13, people not just in America but also in neighbouring Canada and virtually all over the world watched it on television screen with a great relief. In the US where the virus caused the highest number of deaths and active cases of infection, many people cried in joy. "It's like the man-on-the-moon moment," a woman reacted with these words to America's Cable News Network (CNN).



Nothing could be a more perfect analogy than what this woman made between man's first landing on the moon and rolling out of the first COVID-19 vaccine in America. Americans literally burst with joy when US astronaut Neil Armstrong set his foot on the moon in 1969. Once again they found themselves in similar happiness when the first COVID-19 vaccine began to roll out after the US Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use.



Ironically, America, the world's lone super power and one of the richest countries in the world with its state-of-the-art medical facilities and equipment suffered most in the pandemic. Originated in China, the totally new and deadly virus has caused over 300,000 deaths in America and infected 17 million people. Currently, more than one American is dying from COVID-19 and about 140 people are testing positive for the virus every minute.

The first batches of some three million doses of vaccine have already been distributed to all 50 states of America as well as major provinces of Canada. After arrival of the vaccines overnight Sunday (Dec. 13); they were administered within hours on Monday both in the US and Canada. Sandra Lindsay at a New York medical centre was the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while in Canada the first recipients were a woman at an elderly home and healthcare professionals.



But even though the Pfizer vaccine was developed in the United States jointly with a German biotechnology company, America was not the first Western country to use it. Actually, Britain became the first country to administer the vaccine as the UK government approved it about a week earlier than the US did. Margaret Keenan, who turned 91 this week, had the opportunity to receive the first shot at the University Hospital Coventry kicking off a global vaccination campaign to defeat the pandemic of COVID-19.



The deadly disease which began late last year caused 1.64million deaths and infected 73.6 million people worldwide till Dec 16.Up until now 41.7 million people have recovered from the pandemic which has affected 218 countries and territories around the world. The five worst affected countries are the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and France. And the top five countries that best handled the virus are Taiwan (7 deaths), New Zealand (25 deaths), Iceland (28 deaths), Singapore (29 deaths) and Vietnam (35 deaths).

The challenge facing the world at this moment is to produce---not millions---billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate the world's current entire population of 7.8 billion. So, many companies will be required to produce enough vaccine-and very quickly-to immunize the global population. Russia and China have already started inoculating their populations with their own domestically produced vaccines even before the completion of their final safety and efficacy trials. Moderna, the second US company has also applied for approval of its vaccine candidate which is expected to be authorized by the FDA for emergency use this weekend.



So the help is on the way and the world can hold on to hope. The much-talked about Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine is currently in the final phase of assessment by UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and it is highly likely to be approved very soon and given to be people even before the end of the year. Unlike Pfizer vaccine which needs to be stored at an extremely cold temperature, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine can be kept in a regular refrigerator which makes it much easier for distribution around the world. The UK government has already ordered for 100 million doses.



The British medical journal the Lancet has predicted that the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available probably to all countries of the world in 2021 at least for those needing it most for a "range of manufacturers, a very large global investment in production, and cooperation in procurement and distribution." "Perhaps by this time next year, we can celebrate the global control of SARS-COV-2, in person," wrote Maria Deloria Knoll and Chizoba Wonodi in an article published in the latest issue of the journal on Dec. 8.



The United States is planning to vaccinate a massive number of Americans-100 million-by the end of February next year. President-elect Joe Biden has said he would like to see 100 million Americans vaccinated within the first 100 days of his administration. However, a big block of Americans---especially those in the minority communities---is hesitant about taking the COVID-19 vaccine even though it was clinically proven safe and effective. So, President-elect Joe Biden has announced that he would receive the vaccine publicly on camera soon to motivate people to get vaccinated. Three former presidents---Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama---have also announced that they too would take the vaccine shots on camera to convince those wary Americans that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective. US Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife are also expected to receive the vaccine publicly this Friday.



No one could ever think that a COVID-19 vaccine would be developed in just a year. Before COVID, the fastest vaccine development in the world took four years for mumps. So, again it is proven that humans have power to make the impossible possible and thwart any threat they encounter. Experts suggest that even after being vaccinated, people should continue to comply with three Ws---Wearing your masks, Washing your hands and Watching your distance---to defeat COVID-19.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network









