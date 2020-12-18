

Rajshahi chars awash with winter vegetables

Yet growers are not getting expected profits only for lack of good communication.

There are chars of the Padma River in Godagari, Paba, Charghat and Bagha upazilas. The land area of chars in these four upazilas is 14,044 hectares (ha) including 7,948 ha of cropland. This season, vegetables have been grown in 665 ha.

A visit to Char Mazardia in Paba Upazila found huge production of tomato, radish, cabbage, bean, bottle gourd, bitter gourd and papaya. There are guava and dragon gardens as well in this char. Onion, garlic, black gram pulse and others have also been farmed.

Growers said cultivating vegetables in the sandy clay soil does not require fertiliser. Also the pest attack is less. If irrigation is available, the vegetables grow here abundantly.

One grower Faruk Hossen of Char Mazardia said if the river would be deep, the waterway communication would be easy. With swelling of water, the croplands reduce. After the water recedes, the land accumulates alluvial soil. So vegetables grow well.

He also said, as the marketing takes more time, so vegetables lose freshness and wholesalers offer cheaper prices. So the profit margin declines. Yet many traders come to buy vegetables directly from chars.

One grower Sohrab Ali of the same area said, if the price of per kg tomato is Tk 20 in the one bank, it is Tk 10 in the other bank. In the dry season, the river becomes small. Then vegetables are brought by bullock cart or trolley. It increases their suffering, and they cannot make much profit.

Chairman of Haripur Union in Paba Upazila Bazle Rizvi Al Hasan Munjil said vegetables grown in char are very tasty. There is sky-high difference in vegetable prices between the two banks of the river. But growers do not get fair price despite huge production.

"If pucca roads are built linking riverbanks and char villages, our suffering will reduce. We are trying to build such a road at Char Mazardia," he informed.

