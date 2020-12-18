Couple takes poison, wife dies at Adamdighi

ADAMDIGHI, BOGURA, Dec 17: A man and his wife took poison at Adamdighi Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon over family feud.

Nur Begum, wife of Sekandar Ali, 45, a resident of Chechuya under Kundagram Union in the upazila, died on the spot soon after taking the poison while the husband fell sick

severely.

Locals said they had been at loggerheads for the last few days over conjugal dispute. Sequel to the dispute, they both took poison that left Nur Begum dead.

However, Sekandar was admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Adamdighi Police Station Jalal Uddin said the body was sent to the hospital morgue.







