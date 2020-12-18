Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign begins in Pabna tomorrow  

PABNA, Dec 17: More than six lakh children in the district will be fed measles and rubella vaccine this year.

Under a four-week-long campaign, they will be fed the vaccine, it was told at a press conference ahead of this year's ham-rubella campaign beginning in nine upazilas of the district from December 19 to January 31.

On Thursday morning, it was disclosed by Acting Civil Surgeon (CS) of Pabna District Dr. A K M Abu Zafar at the press conference held in his office conference room.

"We are passing a critical time and suffering from COVID-19. The 2nd wave of COVID 19 is currently underway. In this time, everybody should have to be health consciousness. To avoid health risks, every child will be under this programme," he told.

According to official sources, in Pabna District, 8,42,754 children from below 9 months to 10 years will be administered this vaccine.

The vaccination activities will be held in 6,116 sessions through 1,914 permanent and temporary centres. To conduct the campaign, 21,346 volunteers, 14,232 vaccinators and 255 supervisors will be deployed. The vaccine centres will remain open from 8am to 3pm.

The CS said, the measles-rubella vaccine is given every five years. For the last time, it was administered in 2014. But it has been delayed this year due to COVID-19.

Children under the age of 9 months to 10 years, who were fed the vaccine before will get it again, he added.







