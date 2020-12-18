DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Dec 17: Dewan Abdus Samad, retired-assistant head teacher of Dhamoirhat Safia High School, passed away on Tuesday midnight. He was 72.

According to family sources, he has been suffering from old-age complications for long.

On Wednesday at 2pm, his Namaz-e-Janaja was held in his own Village of Chalkumar Atharopara in the Dhamoirhat Pourasabha. Later, he was buried at Challishpeer graveyard.

He left behind one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.









