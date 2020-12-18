Video
Home Countryside

Potato farming on rise at Puthia

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 17: Potato growers in Puthia Upazila of the district counted huge losses in the last several years.
But inspired by demand and good price, they have cultivated potato in increased lands this year.
Growers said, crises of potato seed, labourer and TSP fertiliser have pushed up this year's farming cost.
Agriculture office sources said if the weather remains favourable, there will be bumper potato yield this season.
According to the Department of Agricultural Extension in the upazila, farmers have already exceeded this year's potato cultivation target of 1,200 hectares of land, and within next few days, 40 more hactres are likely to be brought under the cultivation. In the last season, 1,000 ha were brought under potato farming in the upazila.
If the weather remains favourable, this year's production will be about 3,500 tonnes.
Of these, seeds of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) have been planted in 34 ha.
One grower Professor Shakhawat Hossen Munshi of Kanaipara Village said, "I have cultivated potato in about 20 bighas of land this year. Of these, I have cultivated exportable variety in six bighas, made BADC's exhibition plot in six bighas, and BADC's seed block in 12 bighas."
He referred to the dearth of agricultural tools, TSP fertiliser, potato seed and labourer. So, this year's per bigha farming cost has stood about Tk 35,000.
Grower Rafiqul Islam said, potatoes have been sold at record prices this year. As a result, many are farming potatoes. Per maund potato seed is selling at Tk 1,800 to 2,000. By the time, growers are not getting BADC seeds according to demands; so many are planting local seeds.
Meanwhile, hoping brisk profits, many growers have taken loans from moneylenders at higher interest rates and planted potato seeds.
Yet the current selling rate of potato will not continue in the coming year. So the growers who have cultivated potato in leased lands are likely to incur losses.
Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Shamsun Nahar Bhuiyan said, compared to the last year, growers have got better prices this year. So, their interests have increased in potato farming. If the weather remains favourable and the nurturing is good, the yield will be better, she hoped.


