BHOLA, BARISHAL, Dec 17: The Fisheries Department seized 50 kilograms of jatka (immature hilsa) from the Meghna River in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district in the early hours of Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Tazumuddin Upazila Fisheries Officer Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman, conducted a drive in the upazila headquarters and seized the jatka.

Later, the seized fishes were distributed among the poor people and orphanages in the upazila.