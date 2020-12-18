Video
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:11 PM
Home Countryside

OZOPADICO celebrates 50th Victory Day

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

OZOPADICO MD Engineer Md Shafiq Uddin along with other executive directors placing a wreath at the martyrs' monument at Gallyamari in Khulna City. photo: observer

OZOPADICO MD Engineer Md Shafiq Uddin along with other executive directors placing a wreath at the martyrs' monument at Gallyamari in Khulna City. photo: observer

KHULNA, Dec 17: The West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (OZOPADICO) celebrated 50th Victory Day on December 16 with a renowned pledge to establish a non-communal prosperous Bangladesh.
The programme of the day began through hoisting national flag after sunrise, which was followed by placing wreaths on the monument of martyrs at Gallyamari in the city.
A virtual discussion meeting was held at the OZOPADICO office with its Chief Engineer (Energy, System Control and Services) Mostafizur Rahman in the chair. OZOPADICO Managing Director Engineer Md Shafiq Uddin addressed the programme as chief guest while Executive Director (Finance) Ratan Kumar Debnath and Executive Director (Engineer) Md Abu Hasan addressed it as special guests.
The meeting was conducted by Manager (Administration) Md Nazmul Huda.
OZOPADICO MD Engineer Shafiq Uddin said the Bangalees achieved a independent national flag and a country after a ninth-month long Liberation War led by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Now Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marches forward to be a developed country.
Later, a Doa Mahfil was held seeking blessings for the departed souls of 30 lakh freedom fighters and Bangabandhu along with his family members.





« PreviousNext »

