Youth’s hanging body recovered at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Dec 17: Police on Wednesday afternoon recovered the hanging body of a young man with his hands tied from a jungle in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.

A day-labourer by profession, deceased Al Amin, 28, was the son of Shah Jahan of Nayanigram area under Lalmohan Municipality.

Locals said Al Amin's mother got married with Mostafa of the same area for second time a few years back. Since then, he had been living with them.

They spotted the body in the jungle in the area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue. Police primarily assumed that he might have been killed.







