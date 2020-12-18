Warm clothe sale vibrant in Kishoreganj



Sale of warm clothes in Kishoreganj Town. photo: observer

People are rushing to these shops to buy their chosen clothes at lower prices.

Particularly, heavy crowd of shopkeepers and buyers is found on the footpath near Boro Bazaar Teripotty and Municipality Open Market.

Apart from this, traders at different parts of the town have been found selling the clothes on mobile vans. Customers are gathering to these vans to buy their clothes at low cost.

While visiting different markets of the town, including Kishoreganj Judge Court area, Puranthana Bazaar, Railway Station, Rathkhola, Akhra Bazaar, Kali Bari Mor, Farmgate Mor, Gouranga Bazaar Bridge, New Market and Municipality Open Market etc., it was found that the shops have warm clothes for people of all age groups.

A buyer Mir Abdul Karim at Municipality Open Market said good quality clothes are available at low prices here. But, this year the price of the clothes is higher than last year.

A shopkeeper Md Rahim said people will not get warm clothes at last year's price this year, because the bale of per warm clothes was Tk 12,000 last year and this year it is Tk 15,000. For this, the price of warm clothes is a bit more this year.

Shopkeeper Shafiq Khan said with the increase of winter, the price of warm clothes will increase. Every coat is selling at Tk 800 to 1,500 and a blanket at Tk 400 to 2,500.







KISHOREGANJ, Dec 17: The sale of warm clothes at footpath shops in the town has become vibrant.People are rushing to these shops to buy their chosen clothes at lower prices.Particularly, heavy crowd of shopkeepers and buyers is found on the footpath near Boro Bazaar Teripotty and Municipality Open Market.Apart from this, traders at different parts of the town have been found selling the clothes on mobile vans. Customers are gathering to these vans to buy their clothes at low cost.While visiting different markets of the town, including Kishoreganj Judge Court area, Puranthana Bazaar, Railway Station, Rathkhola, Akhra Bazaar, Kali Bari Mor, Farmgate Mor, Gouranga Bazaar Bridge, New Market and Municipality Open Market etc., it was found that the shops have warm clothes for people of all age groups.A buyer Mir Abdul Karim at Municipality Open Market said good quality clothes are available at low prices here. But, this year the price of the clothes is higher than last year.A shopkeeper Md Rahim said people will not get warm clothes at last year's price this year, because the bale of per warm clothes was Tk 12,000 last year and this year it is Tk 15,000. For this, the price of warm clothes is a bit more this year.Shopkeeper Shafiq Khan said with the increase of winter, the price of warm clothes will increase. Every coat is selling at Tk 800 to 1,500 and a blanket at Tk 400 to 2,500.