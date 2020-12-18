Video
Friday, 18 December, 2020
Home Countryside

Youth found dead at Baraigram

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 17: The floating body of a young man has been recovered from a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district.
Deceased Solaiman Hossain, 30, was a resident of Kushmail Village under Jonail Union in the upazila.
Locals said Solaiman went out of the house on Wednesday afternoon. The family members started searching for him as he did not return home after a long while and found his shoes floating in the ditch adjacent to the house.
They, later, recovered his body from the ditch.   Being informed, police on Thursday morning recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue, said Sub-Inspector of Baraigram Police Station Anwar Hossain.


