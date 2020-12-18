Video
Home Countryside

Croplands in Dinajpur damaged for cutting soil by brickfield owners

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Dec 17: Croplands are being damaged for cutting soil by brickfield owners in the district.
The owners manufacture bricks with the lifted earth. Their reckless activity has turned the lands into marshes in many places.
The ecology in the locality has been threatened. People from all strata of life have demanded to the local administration to take due measures in this connection.
Sources at Dinajpur deputy commissioner's office said, there are 92 registered brickfields in the district now. Earlier, there were 130 registered brickfields. On charge of breaching rules, licences of 38 kilns were revoked in the last two years.
Later, the brickfield owners managed to issue fake orders from the High Court and resumed operation last year. On this charge, cases were lodged against 30 brickfield owners with Parbatipur Police Station. But, the owners got bail from the court and came out of jail.
There are 180 brickfields in the district's 13 upazilas. Of these, 92 have licences. The remaining 88 are being operated after taking permission from the High Court or managing the local administration in different ways.
For a long time, the brickfield operators have been manufacturing bricks with the soil of raised grounds or hilly plains. As a result, both the highlands and the hills are losing natural beauty.
Besides, land owners are being persuaded to sell earth by the brickfield owners. Soil cutting festival is taking place in the greater sal forest area in Nawabganj Upazila. It was discussed in the monthly coordination meeting of Nawabganj Upazila recently.
The allegation was acknowledged by Nawabganj Upazila Chairman Ataur Rahman.
He assured that upazila parishad will request the district administration to stop the soil cutting.
The serious allegation is that thousands of acres of croplands along both banks of the Karatoa and the Chhota Mahila rivers in Ghoraghat Upazila, 90 km away from the district headquarters, have been destroyed due to cutting of soil by the brickfield owners in the last 10 years.
At last, the land owners came to know about the destruction after selling soil from their lands. All crops cannot be cultivated in these lands.
If this trend of earth cutting continues, the environment in the district will be destroyed, locals said.


