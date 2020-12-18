Coronavirus: Key updates

PARIS, Dec 17: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:

NEARLY 1.65 MILLION DEAD

The coronavirus has killed at least 1,649,927 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December. The US is the worst-affected country with 307,512 deaths, followed by Brazil with 183,735, India with 144,451, Mexico with 115,769 and Italy with 66,537.

TWIN US RECORDS

The United States, the world's worst hit country, sets a double record with more than 3,700 deaths and over 250,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

POMPEO IN QUARANTINE

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tests negative, but goes into quarantine after being exposed to a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

TOBACCO-BASED VACCINE

British cigarette maker BAT says its US biotech division Kentucky BioProcessing will launch trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine, developed using tobacco plant technology.

TOKYO HOSPITALS

OVERWHELMED

Tokyo's hospitals are struggling to provide routine care because of a sharp spike in coronavirus cases, health officials warn, as new infections in the Japanese capital hit another record high of 822.

US MEETING ON MODERNA

US experts meet to decide whether to recommend approval of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, potentially paving the way for rollout early next week.

PUTIN VACCINATION PLAN

Russian President Vladimir Putin, 68, says he will receive the Russian-developed Sputnik V coronavirus jab once it is approved for people his age.

UK VACCINATES 137,000

More than 137,000 people in Britain have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine in the week since inoculations began.

MASKED CHRISTMAS

The World Health Organization in Europe urges families to wear face masks during forthcoming Christmas family gatherings, warning of a "further resurgence" of Covid-19 in early 2021. -AFP