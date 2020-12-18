Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Foreign News

EU vaccinations to start Dec 27

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BRUSSELS, Dec 17: The EU is to start Covid-19 inoculations on December 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"It's Europe's moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU," she tweeted.
Her spokesman Eric Mamer told journalists the rollout was conditional on the European Medicines Agency authorising the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine when it meets on Monday.
Britain and the United States are already inoculating people with that vaccine under emergency national authorisations. The EU is carrying out a coordinated vaccination programme across its 27 member states to ensure fair access to doses.
The European Commission has sealed contracts with seven suppliers of potential vaccines to ensure all adult EU citizens will eventually be able to be inoculated. Member states will decide who gets priority for the injections, but the elderly and healthcare workers treating Covid-19 patients will be at the front of the queues.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus: Key updates
EU vaccinations to start Dec 27
Divert arms money to fight Covid-19, ensure vaccine for all, pope says
‘Yet to decide to run in 2024’
Snowstorm hits US east coast, warning vaccine rollout
European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow
Indian farmers widows join protests against agriculture reforms
Biden joins battle for Senate as top Trump ally accepts win


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft