

‘Yet to decide to run in 2024’

Putin presided over sweeping constitutional reforms this year that, among other things, allow him to run for two more six-year terms as president, potentially extending his rule until 2036.

The 68-year-old leader, in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century, had been due to step down when his second consecutive presidential term, his fourth in total, ends in 2024. "I haven't decided for myself whether I'll run or not in the election in 2024," he told reporters at his televised annual news conference.

Putin has run Russia for 20 years, whether as president or prime minister. He has alternated between the roles as the constitution currently does not allow for presidents to serve more than two consecutive terms in office.

The proposed amendment to the constitution would remove this barrier to Putin running for office again in 2024. The country's constitutional court now has to approve the changes before a national referendum is held on the amendment (and others, including an expansion of the parliament's authority) on April 22.

In January, Putin outlined constitutional reforms including changes to limit presidential powers and to hand more control to parliament. Without warning the then-government under Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned to facilitate the changes.

The reforms raised eyebrows with analysts questioning Putin's motives, and whether he was trying to extend his grip on power or carve out new powers for himself if he left office.

Meanwhile President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected reports that Russia's security services were behind the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, saying that if they were, the opposition leader would not be alive.

Navalny, 44, fell violently ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow in August and was hospitalised in the Russian city of Omsk before being transported to Berlin by medical aircraft.

Experts of several Western countries concluded that the Kremlin critic was poisoned with the Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent -- a claim that Moscow has repeatedly denied.

A joint media report this week revealed what it said were the names and photos of chemical weapons experts from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) that had tailed Navalny for years.

Speaking to reporters at his annual end-of-year press conference Putin described the report as "the legalisation of materials from the American special services", adding that the Kremlin critic "has their support".

The Russian leader said that if Navalny was supported by US special services, then Russia should of course tail him.

"But this does not at all mean that it is necessary to poison him. Who needs him?" Putin said.

If the Russian special services had wanted to poison Navalny, "they would have taken it to the end," he said.

The joint report on Navalny lead by the investigative website Bellingcat said that the FSB agents had shadowed the opposition leader on a regular basis since 2017.

Bellingcat said it had made the conclusion based on volumes of data, including phone logs and travel records.

The joint report with CNN, Der Spiegel and Russian outlet The Insider did not establish any direct contact between the 44-year-old opposition leader and the named agents. -REUTERS,AFP







