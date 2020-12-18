Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Foreign News

‘Yet to decide to run in 2024’

Putin says if Russia had poisoned Navalny he would be dead

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

‘Yet to decide to run in 2024’

‘Yet to decide to run in 2024’

MOSCOW, Dec 17: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had not yet decided whether or not he would run for president again when his current term in the Kremlin ends in 2024, and that it was too early to talk about it.
Putin presided over sweeping constitutional reforms this year that, among other things, allow him to run for two more six-year terms as president, potentially extending his rule until 2036.
The 68-year-old leader, in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century, had been due to step down when his second consecutive presidential term, his fourth in total, ends in 2024. "I haven't decided for myself whether I'll run or not in the election in 2024," he told reporters at his televised annual news conference.
Putin has run Russia for 20 years, whether as president or prime minister. He has alternated between the roles as the constitution currently does not allow for presidents to serve more than two consecutive terms in office.
The proposed amendment to the constitution would remove this barrier to Putin running for office again in 2024. The country's constitutional court now has to approve the changes before a national referendum is held on the amendment (and others, including an expansion of the parliament's authority) on April 22.
In January, Putin outlined constitutional reforms including changes to limit presidential powers and to hand more control to parliament. Without warning the then-government under Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned to facilitate the changes.
The reforms raised eyebrows with analysts questioning Putin's motives, and whether he was trying to extend his grip on power or carve out new powers for himself if he left office.
Meanwhile President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected reports that Russia's security services were behind the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, saying that if they were, the opposition leader would not be alive.
Navalny, 44, fell violently ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow in August and was hospitalised in the Russian city of Omsk before being transported to Berlin by medical aircraft.
Experts of several Western countries concluded that the Kremlin critic was poisoned with the Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent -- a claim that Moscow has repeatedly denied.
A joint media report this week revealed what it said were the names and photos of chemical weapons experts from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) that had tailed Navalny for years.
Speaking to reporters at his annual end-of-year press conference Putin described the report as "the legalisation of materials from the American special services", adding that the Kremlin critic "has their support".
The Russian leader said that if Navalny was supported by US special services, then Russia should of course tail him.
"But this does not at all mean that it is necessary to poison him. Who needs him?" Putin said.
If the Russian special services had wanted to poison Navalny, "they would have taken it to the end," he said.
The joint report on Navalny lead by the investigative website Bellingcat said that the FSB agents had shadowed the opposition leader on a regular basis since 2017.
Bellingcat said it had made the conclusion based on volumes of data, including phone logs and travel records.
The joint report with CNN, Der Spiegel and Russian outlet The Insider did not establish any direct contact between the 44-year-old opposition leader and the named agents.    -REUTERS,AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus: Key updates
EU vaccinations to start Dec 27
Divert arms money to fight Covid-19, ensure vaccine for all, pope says
‘Yet to decide to run in 2024’
Snowstorm hits US east coast, warning vaccine rollout
European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow
Indian farmers widows join protests against agriculture reforms
Biden joins battle for Senate as top Trump ally accepts win


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft