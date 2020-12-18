50th Victory Day Celebration

Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Digital University (BDU) Prof Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor placed a wreath at the National Memorial at Savar, marking the 50th Victory Day on Wednesday.Science and Technology Minister Engr. Yeafesh Osman speaking at a discussion organised by Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission at Dr Anwar Hossain Auditorium at the commission, marking the 50th Victory Day on Wednesday.Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) forms a human chain in front of the main entrance to the university on Thursday, protesting the vandalism of sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Sylhet Gas Field Ltd (SGFL) authorities placed a wreath at Shaheed Minar at its main office, marking the 50th Victory Day on Wednesday. photos: observer