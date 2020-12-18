Inter close gap on leaders AC Milan, Ronaldo penalty miss stalls Juve



Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) reacts after missing a penalty during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Atalanta on December 16, 2020 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. photo: AFP

Defending champions Juventus sit three points behind Inter after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in a 1-1 home draw with Atalanta.

Napoli -- who played the final quarter of an hour a man down after captain Lorenzo Insigne was sent off -- drop to fourth, a further point adrift.

Insigne saw red for arguing with the referee after goalkeeper David Ospina fouled Inter's Matteo Darmian to concede the crucial spot-kick.

"Only in Italy players are thrown out for this stuff," fumed Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso, blasting "a dubious penalty".

Napoli also saw club record scorer Dries Mertens limp off with an ankle injury in the first half.

Lukaku stepped up to slot in on 73 minutes for his 10th league goal this season, joining Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the top of the Serie A goalscoring chart.

Inter could also thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic for their clean sheet, denying Insigne and Giovanni Di Lorenzo late on.

For Antonio Conte's Inter it was a fifth consecutive league win as they target a first Scudetto since 2010, with their European hopes now over.

"It was a painful victory that can do us good," said Conte. "These are three important points because against a rival and a great team like Napoli they are worth double."

AC Milan, playing a fourth consecutive league game without the injured Ibrahimovic, came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw as Mattia Destro scored a double for Genoa. -AFP







