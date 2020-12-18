Video
Hosting all LPL matches at one venue was a real challenge, admits Godfrey Dabrera

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
BIPIN DANI

SLC International Venues Manager Godfrey Dabrera gives full credit to the Hon. sports minister Namal Rajapaxa, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Tournament Director Ravin Wikramarathna for successfully hosting the Lanka Premier League (LPL)in the country.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Sri Lanka, he said, "LPL was played at a time where covid-19 had caused the most significant destruction to the worldwide Sporting calendar. The absolute focus on LPL and the dedicated role played by the Hon Minister of sports Mr Namal Rajapaksa is highly commendable".
"Everything fell in place when the Hon Minister received the green light from health authorities of the state after much discussion to hold the LPL ensuring to keep in place safety measures throughout the tournament".
Hosting all matches at one venue with double headers was indeed a difficult and challenging task.
"After considering and exploring all options LPL moved to Mahinda Rajapaksa international Cricket Stadium better known as Sooriyawewa International Cricket Stadium, the Minister, along with SLC and the tournament director Mr Raveen Wikramarathna handled a tremendous volume of work within a short space of time with amazing efficiency to make LPL 2020 a tremendous success".
The trophy winner Jaffna Stallions team had a celebration till late night and the coach thanked all his team mates.







