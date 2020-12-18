Video
Friday, 18 December, 2020
Comical Kohli run out as Australia take grip on opening Test

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

ADELAIDE, DEC 17: Ajinkya Rahane ran out his captain Virat Kohli after a horror mix-up, sparking a mini collapse to gift Australia an advantage over India after an intense opening day of the day-night first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
Master batsman Kohli looked on track for a 28th Test century after knuckling down to steady the ship when he came in at 32 for two.
But in the final session of the day, Rahane pushed at a Nathan Lyon delivery and made to run, only to bail out, leaving Kohli stranded in the middle of the pitch after his battling 74.
It spoiled a fighting recovery from India who lost Prithvi Shaw to a fiery Mitchell Starc in the first over of the day and were struggling when Pat Cummins snared Mayank Agarwal.
To make matters worse, Rahane fell for 42 soon after and then Hanuma Vihari went for 16, leaving the visitors on 233 for six at the close and Australia in charge of the first Test either side has played since early in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.    -AFP


