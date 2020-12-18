Navy, Police, Army post win in V-Day Kabaddi opener

Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Army won their respective opening matches of the Victory Day Kabaddi competition that has began from today (Thursday) at Kabaddi Stadium in the city, said a Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) press release today .

In the day's matches, Bangladesh Navy beat Bangladesh Jail by 55-28 points, Bangladesh Police defeated Bangladesh Fire Service kabaddi team by 56-19 points and Bangladesh Army outclassed Bangladesh Jail by 55-18 points.

Earlier, BKF joint secretary Gazi Mohammad Mozammel Haque, additional DIG (development) of Bangladesh Police, formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest. Tournament committee's member secretary Abdul Haque and other federation officials were present in the opening ceremony.

BKF vice president, freedom fighter and international kabaddi federation's treasurer Amir Hossain Patowari presided over the opening ceremony.

A total of six teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the three-day meet, organised by BKF on the occasion of Victory Day.

The participating teams:

Group A - Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Jail.

Group B - Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Fire Service. -BSS







