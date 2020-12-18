Video
Khulna keen to use Mashrafe's experience in high-voltage final

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Khulna keen to use Mashrafe's experience in high-voltage final

Khulna keen to use Mashrafe's experience in high-voltage final

Gemcon Khulna considered them as lucky to have Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in their team through lottery as they believe the ever inspiring player's experience will be key to help them win the Bangabandhu T20 Cup final against Gazi Group Chattogram today (Friday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Mashrafe has been so far the most successful captain for Bangladesh and his success rate in domestic cricket is also envious. He won four BPL trophies with different sides in addition to establishing him as the lucky captain also.
"No doubt, Mashrafe's inclusion made a positive impact on our side," Khulna captain Mahmudullah Riyad said on Thursday.
"He is vastly experienced. When we talk to him, we can share the experience. As a captain I am also lucky to have Mashrafe in the side because he can help me on and off the field in many ways," he informed.
Mahmudullah said Mashrafe's experience will give them an edge during the final against Chattogram tomorrow.
Khulan though beat Chattogram in the first Qualifier by 47 runs, they tasted defeats at their hands in group phase twice.
"I always like to talk to Mashrafe to get the idea from him. He is the best captain in our history. He played in the BPL final four times and won the BPL trophy four times. His experience will help us immensely. So we are lucky to have him," he remarked.
Mahmudullah however rued for missing Shakib's service in the final but said Shakib's absence is an opportunity for others to perform.
"If Shakib is here, it would be positive for us. We all know about the capability of Shakib. But his absence increases our responsibility. Those who will fill his place, I hope, they will take the responsibility and try to perform," he added.     -BSS


