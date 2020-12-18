Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Sports

Navy clinch Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball title

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Navy clinch Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball title

Navy clinch Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball title

Bangladesh Navy clinched title of the Bangabandhu Victory Day Volleyball beating Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) by 3-2 set in the men's division final held on Thursday at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city's Palton.
Besides, Bangladesh Army finished third position in the competition defeating Titas Club by 3-1 set in the men's division place-deciding match.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party emerged champions in the women's division beating Bangladesh Police team by 3-2 set in the final also held at the same venue.
Information Secretary Khaja Mia was the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony of the competition and he distributed the prizes.
Earlier on way to the men's division final, PDB beat Bangladesh Army by 3-2 set points in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Navy defeated Titas Club by 3-0 set points in the second semis.
Organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation, a total of nine teams, including Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense party, Bangladesh Power Development Board and Titas Club, are participating in the meet.
Apart from men's teams, three women's teams - Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police and Jamalpur District Kabaddi Academy women's teams - are also participating in the meet for the first time.
The competition was organised to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
 Mourinho wants killer instinct from Tottenham
Inter close gap on leaders AC Milan, Ronaldo penalty miss stalls Juve
Federer, Serena eye special 40th birthday gifts in 2021
Hosting all LPL matches at one venue was a real challenge, admits Godfrey Dabrera
Comical Kohli run out as Australia take grip on opening Test
Navy, Police, Army post win in V-Day Kabaddi opener
Khulna keen to use Mashrafe's experience in high-voltage final
Navy clinch Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball title


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft