

Navy clinch Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball title

Besides, Bangladesh Army finished third position in the competition defeating Titas Club by 3-1 set in the men's division place-deciding match.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party emerged champions in the women's division beating Bangladesh Police team by 3-2 set in the final also held at the same venue.

Information Secretary Khaja Mia was the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony of the competition and he distributed the prizes.

Earlier on way to the men's division final, PDB beat Bangladesh Army by 3-2 set points in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Navy defeated Titas Club by 3-0 set points in the second semis.

Organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation, a total of nine teams, including Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense party, Bangladesh Power Development Board and Titas Club, are participating in the meet.

Apart from men's teams, three women's teams - Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police and Jamalpur District Kabaddi Academy women's teams - are also participating in the meet for the first time.

The competition was organised to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS

