Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:10 PM
Bangabandhu V-Day Gymnastic held

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

The day-long Bangabandhu Victory Day Gymnastic Competition was held today at National Sports Council (NSC) gymnasium in the city, said a Bangladesh Gymnastic Federation (BGF) press release.
NSC director (sports) Shah Alom Sardar formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest, organised by BGF.
In his speech, the NSC director highlights the biography of the Father of the Nation and his role in nation building as well as Bangabandhu's contribution to sports as a whole.
BGF general secretary Ahmedur Rahman (Babul) gave his welcome speech while members of BGF were also present.
A total of thirty nine teams from different districts, associations and organisations took part in the meet.
BGF vice president, Energypac Engineering Limited's managing director and freedom fighter Enamul Haque Chowdhury Khosru was present as the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the competition in the afternoon and distributed the prizes.
BGF president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed presided over the prize distribution ceremony of the competition.     -BSS


