Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:10 PM
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup Grand Finale

Chattogram, Khulna lock horns for title today

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Sports Reporter

Gemcon Khulna skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and Gazi Group Chattogram skipper Mohammad Mithun pose with the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 trophy ahead of the final match on Thursday. photo: FACEBOOK

Gazi Group Chattogram, the shadow national T20i team, will meet with another star-riddled side Gemcon Khulna today afternoon in the curtain closer of the event at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. The game kicks off at 4:30pm (BST)
Chattogram reached the play offs smoothly by virtue of all but one group stage wins. But lost the 1st Qualifiers to the rivals they are facing today and retain the final spot humiliating Beximco Dhaka in the 2nd Qualifier. Khulna conversely, had to walk through on an uneven way during group stage due to lack of forms of their star players. They however, simply blew away the almost unbeatable Chattogram in the 1st Qualifier to berth in the final as the 1st team after Mashrafe's destruction for a fifer.
Khulna must be missing the both side services of Shakib Al Hasan, who flew to the USA for family business. His father in law breathed his last couple of days back there. Their opener Zakir Hasan is also uncertain due to injury. But still they have proven performers like Anamul Haque Bijoy, Imrul Kayes, Jahirul Islam Omi, skipper Mahmudullah, Shovagata Home and Hasan Mahmud. Al Amin Hossain and Shahidul Islam will deliver with bowl alongside Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nazmul Opu and Rishad Hasan.
Mohammad Mithun is utterly brilliant as both captain and performer for Chattogram all through the tournament. Bowling is their strength and Mustafizur Rahman, Shariful Islam, Taijul Islam and Nahidul Islam, Mosaddek Saikat and Soumya Sarkar had been doing thankful job for their captain with the ball. Mustafiz is the leading wicket taker of the tournament while Shariful is at four in the list. From batting point of view, Liton Das is the leading scorer in the event while Soumya Sarkar is at six in the top batsmen's list. These four undoubtedly will reclaim spotlight today.
BCB declares captivating prizes for both winning and losing sides in the final. Every member of runner's up team will get BDT 75,000 while a champion team member will get twice of a runner-up player. BDT two lacks will be awarded to both the best Batsman and Bowler in the tournament. Player of the final will get BDT one lakh while Player of the Tournament will get as many as three times. There's a Special Performance Award of BTD one lakh will be given to four players.
The sporting wicket at Home of Cricket, Mirpur however, offers assistance to both batters and bowlers prior to perform utilizing the merits of the wicket. No rain forecasts over Mirpur winter sky but fog covers the ground after sun-down. Toss winning skipper therefore, will prefer to bowl first considering gripping problem while bowling 2nd innings.  


« PreviousNext »

