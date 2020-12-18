Video
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:10 PM
Mahmudullah urges players to focus on own game

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Gemcon Khulna skipper Mahmudullah Riyad urged his players to focus on their own game instead of thinking how strong their rivals Gazi Group Chattogram is.
Khulna will take on Chattogram in the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup today (Friday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Khulan though beat Chattogram in the first Qualifier by 47 runs, they tasted defeats at their hands in group phase twice.
Chattogram ,however,lost just two games on their way to move to the final and they also have amassed 14 points in group phase while their next rivals Khulna collected just eight points. The difference in point table showed how dominating Chattogram was throughout the tournament.
Chattogram moreover has players like Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar at the top of the order, who could demolish any bowling attack on their days.
Liton Das has been the top scorer in the tournament and looked to be in good touch. They have also bowlers like Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam who are dangerous with new and old ball. Mustafizur so far had taken 21 wickets, the highest amongst the bowlers and Shoriful took 14.
So in batting and bowling, Chattogram has so much depth that the opponent should be wary of.
"Everyone knows they are really a tough team," said Khulna captain Mahmudullah Riyad. "Soumya and Liton have been batting really well. Liton is the highest scorer in this tournament. Their bowling attack, bolstered by Mustafizur and Shoriful is also strong."
"But I think we should not focus on their strength. We should focus on our strength just. If we can stay upbeat, I think, it will be helpful for our cause," he remarked.
Moreover Mahmudullah believes the team which can handle the pressure of final well, will emerge as champions.
"This is final and there will be pressurized moment. There will be crunch moment. You have to negotiate it to win the final. I think the team which can handle the pressure will win the trophy," he pointed out.     -BSS


