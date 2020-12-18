Journo Kajol gets bail in 2 more cases

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted bail to detained journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in two more cases filed under the Digital Security Act, 2018.

As a result, there is no bar to his release, said his lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the bail order after holding hearing on two separate petitions filed by the journalist seeking bail in the cases.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua argued for Kajol while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the State.

During the hearing the HC bench said it would give a directive to the inspector general to take necessary steps to train the investigation officers about the provisions of the laws and the rules for investigation into relevant cases.

The two cases-one with the Hazaribagh Police Station on March 10 by the Hazaribagh unit Juba Mahila League Joint Secretary Yasmin Ara Belly and the other by Kamrangirchar Juba Mahila League unit leader Sumya Chowdhury Bannay with the Kamrangirchar Police Station on March 10 this year - were filed over the same allegation of defamation. On November 24, the court granted Kajol bail in the first case under the DSA filed by Awami League lawmaker for Magura-1 Saifuzzaman Shikhor on March 9.