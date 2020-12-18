Public notice for formal campaign soon

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 17: Formal campaign of the suspended election of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will begin as soon as the public notice is published by the Election Commission.

Hasanuzzaman, Regional Election Officer and the Returning Officer of CCC Polls, told the daily Observer, "Public Notice will be published in this regard as soon as we get the official announcement from Election Commission."

The formal campaign will begin after publishing notice, Hasanuzzaman said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had announced that the suspended election of Chattogram City Corporation would be held on January 27 next.

Meanwhile, Rejaul Karim Chowdhury, the mayor nominee of the ruling Awami League told the Daily Observer, "I am optimistic about my victory in the elections of Chattogram City Corporation."

Rejaul said he would try his best to make the Port City of Chattogram a unique planned city having all the privileges of the citizens.

"I shall go ahead with my election manifesto after consultations with people of all strata of life of the city to make Chattogram a livable city," he promised.

He said he would develop all types of tourism facilities in order to attract tourists from home and abroad.

"We have lots of tourism spots including sea and hills. Chattogram could earn huge revenues from this sector by developing the sites of tourism, he said.

Election Commission (EC) earlier announced the elections of CCC schedule. As per the announcement the election will be held on March 29 last.

But due to pandemic Covid-19, the EC suspended the elections on March 21 last. As a result, the tenure of the past CCC committee expired on August 5.

Following the expiry of AJM Nasiruddin, the LGRD Ministry made Khurshed Alam Sujan as the administrator of CCC.

Khurshed Alam Sujan, Vice President of Chattogram City unit of Awami League, took the charge of the administrator of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on August 6 last.

The tenure of the incumbent Administrator will expire on February 2 next year. Before 45 days of ending his tenure, the polls date should be announced.

A total of six for mayor candidates, 170 aspirants for 41 Wards and 56 candidates for 14 reserved Councilor posts are contesting the suspended CCC Polls.







