Child among 2 killed in N’ganj septic tank blast

Two people, including a child, were killed in a septic tank explosion in Fatullah in Narayanganj.

The incident took place at 10:30am on Thursday in the ground floor flat of a four-storey building in Ramarbagh area near Fatullah Stadium. Two more people including children were injured in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses and local sources, on Thursday at 10:00am, the septic tank exploded on the ground floor of Mohammad Saeed's four-storey house.

The deceased were identified as Nurunnabi Hasan Jisan, 13 Mamun's son and tenant Abdur Razzak, 32. Besides, the injured are Shahida Begum, 45, a resident of the same area. Shakib, 12. They were residents of Fatullah Ramarbagh area. One of the injured identified as Jisan died on the spot.






