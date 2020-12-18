Five muggers remanded in Jisan murder case

One alleged mugger confessed to his crime before a Magistrate and five muggers were placed on a five-day remand on Thursday in College Student Jisan Habib murder case of Noakhali.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury recorded the confessional statement of accused Sumon in the sensational murder case. Later, the court sent him to jail.

On the other hand, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashaduzzaman Noor passed the remand order after the Uttara West Police SI Md Monjur Alam, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the five before the court with a ten-day remand plea each for interrogation.

The remanded five muggers are Md Ridoy, Md Rakib, Tanvir Rahman Nehal, Md Jihad and Nurul Islam Rabbi.

The case statement is that the victim Jisan went to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on the night of December 10 to sea off one of his relative. On his returning from Air Port, alleged muggers tried to snatch his mobile at Abdullahpur. At one stage of scuffle, the muggers syndicate members stabbed him with sharp weapon.



Later, locals rushed him to Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The victim Jisan was the first year student of Intermediate class of Khalilur Rahman Degree college of Noakhali.



