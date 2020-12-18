Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Back Page

Five muggers remanded in Jisan murder case

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

One alleged mugger   confessed to his crime before a Magistrate and five muggers were placed on a five-day remand on Thursday in College Student Jisan Habib murder case of Noakhali.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury recorded the confessional statement of accused Sumon in the sensational murder case. Later, the court sent him to jail.
On the other hand, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashaduzzaman Noor passed the remand order after the Uttara West Police SI Md Monjur Alam, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the five before the court with a ten-day remand plea  each for interrogation.
The remanded five muggers are  Md Ridoy, Md Rakib, Tanvir Rahman Nehal, Md Jihad and Nurul Islam Rabbi.
The case statement is that the victim Jisan went to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on the night of December 10 to sea off one of his relative. On his returning from Air Port, alleged muggers tried to snatch his mobile at Abdullahpur. At one stage of scuffle, the muggers syndicate members stabbed him with sharp weapon.

Later, locals rushed him to Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The victim Jisan was the first year student of Intermediate class of Khalilur Rahman Degree college of Noakhali.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journo Kajol gets bail in 2 more cases
Public notice for formal campaign soon
New scan finds prostate cancer cells hiding in the body
Child among 2 killed in N’ganj septic tank blast
Five muggers remanded in Jisan murder case
Furnish details of DAG Rupa’s bank accounts
BD wants to join India-Myanmar-Thailand road belt: FM
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft