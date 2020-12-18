Video
Friday, 18 December, 2020
Home Back Page

ACC Asks 57 Banks

Furnish details of DAG Rupa’s bank accounts

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday has asked 57 public and private banks to provide Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Jannatul Ferdousi Rupa's account details.
A letter signed by ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Ibrahim was sent to the 57 banks managing directors, an ACC official said.
The letter asked to provide all the account documents including current, savings, debit and credit cards and FDR.
Besides, the Commission has asked DAG Rupa to appear at the ACC head office on January 26 at 10:00am with a copy of her national identity card and passport. The ACC alleged Rupa for taking bribes through various irregularities, corruption, abuse of power and fraud. She also alleged for colluding with various accused including GK Shamim and got huge illegal assets. Earlier, ACC investigating Officer Mohammad Ibrahim sent a notice to DAG Rupa on October 26 asking her to appear before the ACC on November 4 for questioning.
But she filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the validity of the interrogation. After the hearing, the High Court dismissed the writ petition on December 3.
The High Court gave time to Rupa until January 26 to face ACC questioning as she was infected with the coronavirus.


