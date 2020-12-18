Video
BD wants to join India-Myanmar-Thailand road belt: FM

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Considering its strategic interests, Bangladesh wants to join a road belt with India, Myanmar and Thailand as the two countries set a "very positive tone" during the virtual Summit to broaden the bilateral relations and explore regional connectivity in an effective way.
Bangladesh also wants to see Bangladeshi goods-laden trucks enter Bhutan and Nepal through India, and sought cooperation from the Indian side in this regard.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the proposals during her virtual Summit with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.
"A road belt consisting of India, Myanmar and Thailand is under-construction. India proposed to us earlier to join it. But the then Khaleda Zia-government refused it," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at a post-Summit briefing expressing satisfaction over the virtual Summit.
He said though the then ministry concerned positively responded with a summary on the Indian proposal, Khaleda Zia unilaterally rejected it. "Our trade and commerce will see a boost if the road is built. We need to be involved in the road belt considering our strategic interests," Dr Momen said.
He said the Bangladesh side requested India to include Bangladesh in the initiative and India said it will consult two other countries.
Bangladesh and India discussed ways of cooperation to expand transportation solutions within the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) region; also cooperation in cross-border energy trade, being facilitated by new Indian Cross Border Energy guidelines. Bhutan is yet to join the BBIN process officially.
"We want to see our goods-laden trucks enter Bhutan and Nepal. We want more connectivity," Dr Momen said, adding that Indian showed a positive approach towards Bangladesh's request. He said Bangladesh has appreciated India for resuming flight operations under special arrangement but proposed India to open up rail and road communications so that people can resume visiting India on a larger scale.      -UNB


