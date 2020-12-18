Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand

One Lutfar Rahman, arrested with 15 kg worth about Tk 10.5 crore on Tuesday, was placed on a four-day remand by a Dhaka court day remand on Thursday for interrogation.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Bakkar Siddique passed the order after the Airport Police SI Tazuddin Ahmed, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Lutfar before it with a seven-day remand plea.

Customs officials detained Lutfar with 130 gold bars weighing 15 kg at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday night.







