Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:09 PM
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Back Page

Int’l Migration Day Today

3.27 lakh migrants return home, no good news on reopening markets

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

More than 3,27,000 Bangladeshi migrants, who were working in different countries across the world, have returned to the country in the last seven months losing their jobs due to global Coronavirus pandemic and being convicted in their workplaces for various reasons.
Although most major traditional migration markets for the Bangladeshis are now in trouble, there is no good news from the markets. The Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry's initiative to reopen the markets hasn't still yielded any result. Instead, few small new markets opened for the Bangladeshis including Japan, Korea and African Island of Seychelles.
Around 40,000 Bangladeshis, who were stranded in the country after returning home on leaves, have finally returned to their workplaces after staging protests and demonstrations.
In this situation, Bangladesh is going to observe International Migration Day on Friday along with other countries. For the first time, Bangladesh government decided to observe the day officially recognizing it as 'International Migration Day' and enlisting it in 'Ga' category.
As part of observing the day, the Ministry will organize a press conference at its Eskaton office on Friday.
Expatriate Welfare Minister's Assistant Private Secretary Muhammad Rasheduzzaman on Thursday said Minister Imran Ahmed will brief media about the progress of the government to find out new markets, reopening the traditional markets resolving the problems and government initiatives to rehabilitate the returnee migrants in the country.
According to the statement of Expatriate Welfare Desk in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka under the Ministry, some 326,758 migrants have returned the country from April 1 to November 30 this year. Till to date, the number exceeded 327,000.
Of the returnee migrants, 287,484 persons are male and 39,274 female. A huge number of them were deported after serving jail terms being convicted in various cases. At the same time, some of them have returned after completion of contract tenures and some returned losing their jobs.
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Agency for Migration, will host a 'Concert for Migrants' virtually to celebrate the day on Friday.
With over eight million Bangladeshi migrants working abroad, this virtual concert organized by IOM will enable them to connect and watch the concert from any part of the world. The Concert for Migrants will feature popular performers of the country.


