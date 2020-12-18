AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today

A meeting of Awami League (AL) Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board will be held at the Prime Minister's official Ganabhaban residence here at 4:00pm on Friday.

President of AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time maintaining health safety instructions.









