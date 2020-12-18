Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Business

Strong virus response helps Vietnam’s economy weather C-19

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

HANOI, Dec 17: A strong response to the coronavirus pandemic, surging exports and healthy public spending have helped Vietnam buck a global recession in 2020 and fast-track its recovery, with analysts predicting it will likely enjoy one of the highest growth rates in the world.
But the pain is not over for some sectors with containment measures and border disruptions hammering the country's tourism industry, and leaving the once-booming aviation sector limping.
While many countries have suffered from high infection and mortality rates, Vietnam has recorded fewer than 1,500 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths thanks to mass quarantines, expansive contact-tracing and strict controls on movement, allowing factories to largely stay open and people to swiftly get back to work.
"The serious lockdown lasted for less than three months, so domestic activity was quickly back to normal by June," Nguyen Xuan Thanh, a public policy lecturer at Fulbright University Vietnam, told AFP.
While many Western countries were imploring citizens to stay home mid-year, Vietnamese people were able to flock to scenic beaches as the government tried to give the domestic tourism industry a much-needed shot in the arm.
There were grave fears for Vietnam's export-reliant economy as demand for clothing, footwear and smartphones slumped in some of its biggest markets including the European Union, Japan and South Korea.
"But it turned out that exports still helped promote growth this year," Thanh said. "That's because Vietnam has a very diversified export market -- it's not dependent on any single export destination."
Shipments to China grew more than 15 per cent on-year in the first nine months, according to the Vietnam General Customs Administration.
Demand for many of the items made in Vietnam -- such as home electronics, office furniture, computers and televisions -- soared during the pandemic as people were forced to stay home during lockdowns.
That has meant that while it will fall short of its target of 6.8 per cent growth this year, the economy is expected to expand 2.4 per cent, which the International Monetary Fund said would be among the best in the world.
The Fund has forecast a global contraction of 4.4 per cent.
Observers said Vietnam had also benefited from the US-China trade war as companies such as Apple look to shift their supply chains to avoid tariffs. The country's exports to the United States rose by about a quarter to $54.7 billion in the first nine months of the year.
However, the absence of foreign travellers has dealt a severe blow to the tourism sector.
The UNESCO-recognised ancient imperial city of Hue -- which is popular with foreign visitors -- now resembles a ghost town, with Thua Thien Hue province's tourism department saying 80 per cent of hotels were closed while 8,000 people had lost their jobs.
"We are suffering heavily from the pandemic," the deputy head of the provincial tourism department Nguyen Van Phuc told AFP.
It is a similarly grim story in Hanoi, where hotel owner Nguyen Dinh Toi said simply that "tourism has died".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Strong virus response helps Vietnam’s economy weather C-19
US airlines closing in on new govt assistance package
Goal set to axe majority of PIA workers
EU renews post-Brexit fishing quotas for three months
Euro, pound gain as Brexit boost risk appetite
Grameenphone Business Divisional Head Kazi Mahboob Hasan
IBBL holds discussion and prayer on Victory Day
Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft