Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:08 PM
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Business

EU renews post-Brexit fishing quotas for three months

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

BRUSSELS, Dec 17: The EU on Thursday extended current fishing quotas for stocks shared with the UK for another three months in the absence of a post-Brexit deal, which is still being negotiated.
The decision by the bloc's fishing ministers capped an all-night meeting called to set annual catch limits for waters in and around the European Union.
EU and British negotiators are still thrashing out fishing rights as part of talks defining future relations after the UK's departure from the European Union at the end of this month.
While the outcome of the talks still hangs the balance, the EU could not wait any longer to work out its quotas.
"It's a guarantee... without which fishermen would not be able to continue their activities on January 1," explained German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.
The ministers notably agreed to reduce by 7.5 per cent the 2021 fishing quotas in the heavily exploited Mediterranean Sea, less than the 15 per cent cut proposed by the European Commission because of opposition from Spain, France and Italy.    -AFP


