Grameenphone Business Divisional Head Kazi Mahboob Hasan

Grameenphone Business Divisional Head Kazi Mahboob Hasan and Haque Group Managing Director Adam Tamizi Haque flanked by their colleagues exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisations at a ceremony held in the city recently. The agreement will provide Haque Group with telecommunication services from Grameenphone along with a comprehensive ICT solution for digitalisation.