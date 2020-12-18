

IBBL holds discussion and prayer on Victory Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a discussion meeting and prayer on the occasion of Victory Day on 16 December 2020, Wednesday at virtual platform. IBBL Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan addressed the programme as Chief Guest, says a press release.Presided over by Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee conducted the doa and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director addressed welcome speech.Directors, IBBL Committee heads, Top officials and employees are also attendant in the online session.Discussion meeting and prayer are also offered in 16 zones and 366 branches of IBBL marking the martyred in liberation war.