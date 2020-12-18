

Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd







Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Prof Md Nazmul Hassan virtually delivering his speech as a Chief Guest in the discussion meeting organised in the hall room of Islami Bank Foundation in the city on Wednesday. IBF EC Chairman Dr. Tanveer Ahmad (Special Guest), officials staff and other concerns of IBF participated in the programme. On the occasion of Victory Day, prayer mahfil, free medical camp at Islami Bank Hospitals, distribution of food among the poor and needy were also arranged. photo: Bank