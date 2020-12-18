Four affordable smartphones currently on sale

Nowadays, smartphones are not only an instrument for oral communication, but also these are accomplishing many tasks at the same time. Now people are completing their works standing here and there by using their handsets.

Though educational institutions are closed due to pandemic, online classes are going on. That is why smartphone has become part and parcel of life.

The users of mid-range smartphones wish many things including better camera, spacious RAM and ROM, and a better charging facility. However, price is a factor for them. They wish to purchase better phone at affordable price.

So, considering the users' wish, smartphone manufacturer companies launched several smartphones worth around Tk 30,000. These phones are equipped with awesome features and specifications.

Today's arrangement is regarding some affordable smartphones' worth around Tk 30,000 are available in Bangladesh.

Vivo V20 SE: V20 SE is the latest phone of Vivo. It has become available in Bangladeshi market from last November. It is a flagship phone. The price of the phone is BDT 26,990. The device is designed with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. There is an option to extend 128GB ROM to 1 terabyte. Three key features of the phone are terabyte ROM, 33-Watt flash charge and ultra-HD video mode.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: The phone became available in Bangladesh market from last March. The price of the phone is BDT 27,990. The main attraction of the phone is its 5020mah powerful battery. The phone is equipped with 18-Watt fast charging technology.

Realme 7 Pro: The phone is designed with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The price of the phone is BDT 27,990. It has a powerful 4500mah battery. The main focus of the phone is its 64-Watt charging technology.

Oppo F17 Pro: Though Oppo F17 Pro and Vivo V20 SE have the same features the price of Oppo is somewhat higher compared to Vivo. The phone is equipped 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has a 4015mah battery and 30-Watt fast charging technology. The price of the phone is BDT 27,990.











