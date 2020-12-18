Video
Friday, 18 December, 2020
Business

India smartphone market grew 42pc in Oct: IDC

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHENNAI, Dec 17: India's smartphone market registered a massive year-over-year (YoY) growth of 42per cent in October, shipping 21 million units, according to International Data Corporation's monthly tracker.
This is the highest ever October shipments and the second-highest for a month, following 23 million units in September 2020, an all-time high for a single month, IDC said.
The growth was driven by multiple online sale festivals and continuing pent-up demand from the quarter ended September.
"In 2019, a total of 140 million smartphones were sold in India. IDC expects 2020 to exit with a single-digit decline in final consumer sell out. Though the first half of 4Q20 will witness high sales owing to festivities, the second half will be lean with a cyclical dip as inventory cycles normalize and stocks get replenished," Upasana Joshi , associate research manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said.
Despite delayed deliveries due to restrictions in several zones, consumers went for online purchases, especially on third party e-tailer platforms, registering a 23per cent YoY growth with 50per cent share. Bigger cities leaned towards online channels with 57per cent online share in the top five metros. Offline channels, especially in smaller towns and cities, saw a healthy 33per cent YoY growth.
The low-midrange segment (US$100-200) grew by 60per cent YoY, as its share increased to 58per cent of the total market. Xiaomi, vivo, and Samsung led with the Redmi 9, Note 9, and vivo Y20 as the top models.
The premium segment (US$500-700) also witnessed growth with shipments of the iPhone XR, 11 and OnePlus 8 driven by affordability schemes/offers.
    -Times of India


