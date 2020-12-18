US blacklists Chinese, UAE firms over sale of Iranian petrochems

WASHINGTON, Dec 17: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies based in China and the United Arab Emirates, accusing them of supporting the sale of Iranian petrochemicals as Washington increases pressure on Tehran in the closing days of President Donald Trump's term.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement it had blacklisted the four entities for facilitating the export of Iranian petrochemical products by Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd, which was hit with sanctions by Washington earlier this year.

Also targeted in the move was Vietnam Gas and Chemicals Transportation Corporation over its connection with significant transactions for the transport of petroleum products from Iran, the Treasury said.

Vietnam said on Thursday it regretted the US decision to sanction the company and hoped that the US would remove the sanctions.

"Trade relations between Vietnam and Iran are strictly civilian and involve goods that would serve the essential needs of people and are not in contrary to the resolutions of the UN," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a daily press briefing. -Reuters







